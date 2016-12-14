Bridge Street: Wegmans Wednesday 12/14/16

You i >> food for "bridge street" is provided by wegmans, helping you make great meals easy.

>> tenesha: well on this wegmans wednesday we are in the kitsch with chef erin bicknell, which wegmans are you at now?

>> i'm at dewitt.

>> tenesha: we're making appetizers today.

>> the first one is endive with gore gone dole la.

Gorgonzola.

To scoop it into the radicchio, i am using a method called winelle.

Quinnelhe.elle.

We do balsamic vinegar reduction.

>> tenesha: that glaze smells so good!

>> it's really good stuff.

And then some chopped chiefs.

Chives.these are really easy buy look complicated.

Tunatataki you can buy it by the block and cult it yourself or if you ask somebody in the sushi department they'll gladly cut it for you.

I bought an avocado and bought some lime to keep it f from.turning.

>> tenesha: is that a good trick for avocado?

I didn't know that.

>> yes, just put lime on it.

Just for the next one, the next one is a blt cusini.llt crustin.

A whole grain crustini, this is a bourbon bacon jam and the recipe, part of the recipe to make it, we do sell similar products like this in the store.

>> tenesha: you made that?

>> yes.

We have similar products in the store that you could buy that would be about the same.

Spread the bacon jam on the crustini, and bacon on top of that and a chopped basil, and that's it.

>> tenesha: you said these l recipes are in the menu magazine?

>> the holiday meagz.

Holiday magazine..we have a lotu have raid to cook ones as well.

Bacon wrapped scallops that are ready to include.

>> tenesha: do you need to ask for them in the department or -- >> there should be some already out.

>> you guys are partnering with the food bank of central new york right?

>> there is a canned food drive, they are collecting canned foods at the stores.

>> tenesha: from 2:00 to 6:00 each day, folks will be at different stores, asking folks to donate nonperishable food items. your store on saturday, and let's can hunger this week at wegmans.

Very good.

So sistina and i will taste after the show.

I wonder which one she'll like?

