Festival of Trees - Morning Pointe

And the proceeds go to a great cause, the simon house: a shelter for single mothers and their children.

Here to tell us more is holly young the community relations director of the lantern of morning pointe.

Thanks for being here.

The lantern at morning pointe of frankfort is celebrating national physical therapy month with a senior living speaker series.

Our speakers include dr. james quarles, jason freeburne with md2u, keith hausman with the weston group and matt shoemaker with caretenders.

Topics include the importance of physical therapy, staying safe at home; avoiding slips trips and falls, and balance & exercise.

Everyone in the community is invited and light refreshments will be served.

