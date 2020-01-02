((mark)) good evening and thank you for joining us.

I'm mark hiller. and i'm valerie tysanner.

((valerie))the holiday shopping season is winding down and no doubt many of you are getting gifts shipped to your home...but police are warning residents across the area about -what they call- " porch pirates."..

The i-team's andy mehalshick joins us in studio..andy whatare porch pirates?

((andy))porch pirates are brazen thieves who steal packages from your front porch...there's been a rash of such thefts in the hazleton area...i'm told at least a dozen packages have been stolen in the past two weeks alone...but sometimes thieves may not be getting what they think they're getting.

(( beverly simpson- hazleton ))"it's very disgusting it's sad."and that's how many people reacted when they heard that packages were being stolen from front porches in the hazleton area..(( andy mehalshick-eyewitness news )) "the most recent theft involved a box that was stolen from a porch in this hazleton neighborhood.

The thief went up on the porch and stole a box.inside that box was medicine that a family had ordered for their daughter."

That family had to make a special trip out of town to pick up the medicine they needed.

Sheila perez lives near that family...(( sheila perez- hazleton ))"it's crazy why would you steal from other people.

A month ago someone stole my christmas lights."

Hazleton police are setting up a sting operation to catch, or at least deter, the porch pirates...and they're not bashful about talking about the sting.(( chief jerry speziale-hazleton police )) "what we are going to do is take packages put them on different porches in locations based on crime patterns as someone comes to the home, as we are conducting surveillance- they will be taken down."they are also working with delivery companies and may follow some of their trucks into areas that are known to be high risk areas and keep an eye out for porch pirates.

Police chief jerry speziale says resdients can also protect themselves..

(( chief jerry speziale- hazleton police ))"the easiest way to prevent this is to please ask for a signature only on the packages.

It's unfortunate but that's what you need to do."beverly simpson says when she orders important items..they are never left on her front porch.

(( beverly simpson- hazleton )) "as far as medicine and my husband and daughter get their medicine deliverd we always make sure we have to sign for it.

They jus can't leave it until it's signed for.

That's the safest way."

((andy))investigators also urge folks to keep an eye out for anything suspicious.

Police say that some of these porch pirates may even dress in clothing to look like they work for a delivery company... andy mehalshick eyewitness news.

