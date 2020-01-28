>>matt: the o of the harlem globetrotters.

Renowned on the court.

Amazing basketball.

Spending, you guys do crazy stuff.

>> we try.

>>matt: you try and you do.

Much fun everybody has.

You guys are doing two shows in central illinois.

New year's day in springfield and on the second in champaign.

>> the state farm arena.

That's 2:00.

Tickets start at 27 bucks.

Bring your family out.

It's also a good christmas gift for the kids.

>>matt: great idea.

I love that idea too.

I keep thinking of an aunt or uncle who gives gifts.

>> bring the whole family because we are family oriented.

>>matt: for people who haven't experienced the harlem globetrotters.

Give us a thumbnail sketch of what you are about?

>> this is our - - year.

One thing we have that no other professional basketball team has.

That's the four-point line.

>>matt: tell me about this.

Two points is a standard basket.

People now know where the three-point line is.

Where's for?

>> four is 30 feet away from the basket.

Thefour-point line goes around .

30 feet away from the basket.

>>matt: holy cow.

How many have you put in from there?

>> i've made quite a few.

Guys like anthony atkinson, those guys knock them down like they are layups.

Definitely something you want to see.

>>matt: you guys do great basketball.

You make the game fun.

That's part of what you guys do.

Again, look, you don't see this when you go to the nba.

It's a fun game in and of itself.

This is really something unique.

>> we are ambassadors of goodwill.

The main thing of our job is putting smiles on kids faces.

A kid may not have the best day, when he pulls up to the arena, and he sees two hours of a great show.

It's an amazing thing.

>>matt: why did you want to become a harlem globetrotter?

>> my main thing was to become a professional basketball player.

I knew i wanted to be a basketball player if there was nba, overseas, i just wanted to be a professional basketball player.

I'm living my dream as a harlem globetrotter.

>>matt: we are youoriginally from?

>> .

[indiscernable] >>matt: how many days of the year are you on the road?

>> our u.s. tour is about four months.

>>matt: you are busy.

>> definitely busy.

But we signed up for it.

>>matt: you bring those smiles to kids faces.

Let's go over here and i want you to show me a couple tricks.

I was joking that you could dunk on me.

I am totally awful at basketball.

Out.s go over here.

You brought one of the balls, that style ball dates back - - a while back.

[indiscernable] yeah.

Wow.

You've got to spend a lot of time doing skill drills.

>> we practice every time before we play.

We have 120+ games throughout the year.

We practice 120+ times .

>>matt: what else do you do to engage with the crowd and capture that imagination?

>> you've got the highflying dunks.

We may bring a - - out of the floor.

Just interacting with the fans.

We are who they came to see.

>>matt: i had a nerf ball.

I'm ready to dunk.

This is going to be hard-core.

Tell me a little bit about, you love this.

Clearly, just talking to you.

This is something you are passionate about.

Like you said, you are living your dream.

What do people come to these games, leave with?

The main thing we try to do.

Game happy, we try to make you leavehappy.

That's the best thing when you see a whole family walking out of the arena, saying , - - is the best.

That's an amazing feeling to me.

That's what i do it for.

>>matt: do you guys sign autographs?

>> we sign autographs 30 minutes after every game.

>>matt: you can connect with our friends from the harlem globetrotters.

Will you give it another spin for us?

The