shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Montrose Hoops Split on Day Two Of the mat for now let's head to the hardwood...day two of the palisade rotary tournament in the bulldogs' gym... the central warriors taking on the montrose indians...in the fourth quarter...syd ney warner posting up...shot rattles off the rim...bryce gatt-- gotta get that-- too strong off the glass...but third time's a charm...warner coming down the middle with the left -handed finish...later... kennadie minerich crosses to the middle for the jumper... basket and the foul...montros e cruises to a 38-18 win over the warriors.... over to the boys...montros e looking to make it two straight wins...tonight's opponent...the pagosa springs pirates...in the first...pirates up early...lane schaaf's baby hook is no good but the ball bounces right into ethan brown's hands and brown delivers...later montrose attacking...chr is ackerman goes up and under for two...montrose on the board...and connor imus follows suit... acrobatic to the rack...montors e takes this down to the wire but pagosa springs steals it...39-35 the final... and the fruita monument girls keep racking 'em up in the win column...toni ght's 46-26 win over glenwood springs puts the wildcats at 9-0





