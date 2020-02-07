Friday 5 on 5: December 16th

Us.it's time for five on five.

Tonight we have highlights from all across valley basketball.

We start with the girls in district play.

Tonight weslaco and hanna squaring off.both tea ms won their district openers.

Something had to give at panthers gym.

First quarter around the arc we go.

Bri pena, locked in from three.

Weslaco starts with five nothing run.

Former panther laura van tilburg in the crowd catching her old team later jacky de la rosa drive quick drive eagles cold in the early going.

Down 10-2 but they'd find a rhythym mia paz, from deep gets the friendly roll.

Eagles storm back to within two last minute of the first panthers get another run going pena with 10 points in the first quarter alone out in mcallen.

We had a battle of crosstown rivals meeting in district play.

Channel five's ruben juarez has a report on rowe and mcallen memorial.

What's up ruben?

Ruben juarez:"" ruben juarez:"" more girls district scoresbrownsville veterans beats mercedes 51-37 psja memorial with a we had a battle of crosstown rivals meeting in district play.

Channel five's ruben juarez has a report on rowe and mcallen memorial.

What's up ruben?

We had a battle of crosstown rivals meeting in district play.

Channel five's ruben juarez has a report on rowe and mcallen memorial.

What's up ruben?

We had a battle of crosstown rivals meeting in district ruben juarez:"" more girls district scoresbrownsville veterans beats mercedes 51-37 psja memorial with a huge win over psja north 38-34.

Mission vets over pioneer 41-29.

Edinburg wins big over economedes 80 - 22 5 on 5 coverage continues with the boys.

A couple tournaments rounding out pool play in the valley.

We start in pharr.

At the psja north gym.tri city classc.

Harlingen south and edcouch elsa.

Third quarter liftoff for the hawks nothing but net from three.

Then brandon bennett rebound, layup and one!

South up double digits.

But the jackets would sting back to end the quarter a quick release trey, followed by a little shake rattle and roll.

Another three.

All the sudden edcouch down seven after three.

But harlingen south would not them any closer.hawks win 83-70 they advance to the winners bracket.

More pool play from tri-citybrownsville veterans and hidalgo.

First quarter off the opening tip.

Aaron villareal, pull jay.

Textbook jumper.

Chargers strike first moments later the pirates respond.

Right back at ya.

Pirates start to go on run.

Next possession.

Check out the passing.

Back door dish and finish.

Hidalgo would go up 8-4.

But here come the chargers.

Off a miss seth weaver banks in the reverse.

Brownsville veterans pull aways to win 67-45chargers advance to the winners bracket.

More tournament scoresweslaco 88, new way christian 70.

Mcallen memorial 80, psja north 77.

So the panthers and mustangs advance to the tri-city semifinals.

And looking ahead to tomorrow.

With wins today, los fresnos and rowe have advanced the city of palms championship game that takes place saturday four thirty at rowe high