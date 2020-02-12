Deserving Families Win Heaters for the Holidays

C1 3 year... fayette heating and air in lexington has a contest giving away heaters to families in need.

Abc 36's kelsi thorud joins us live in the studio with more on this year's winners.

This year marked the tenth annual fayette heating and air contest... where people nominate friends or family.... who need new heaters.

This year... there were 200 applicants.

That was narrowed to six finalists.

And today... all six found out, they'd won!

### it was all smiles as six families learned they'd be getting a brand new heater for free for the holidays.

"i was so nervous that when i read winner it didn't register.

I just stared at the words until one of my coworkers beside me started screaming, that's when i stood up."

The news was especially exciting for beverly ragland... who enter the competition for her sister.

"she has been sick.

She's on dialysis three days a week and she's been in the hospital but she's going to go to short term rehab and hopefully come home and have heat."

Ragland says she never dreamed of winning the contest when she entered... and still can't believe it.

"i mean it's amazing.

These are wonderful people to even think about doing this for one person let alone six and to be one of the six finalists is just a great opportunity."

(heat winners)-(tag)-2 all six winners will get their new heating units installed next week.

Reporting live in the studio... i'm kelsi thorud... abc 36 news.

High school basketball fans....