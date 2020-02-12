Global  

Boys & Girls Club Presents

Volunteers gathered at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Rochester to help wrap gifts for needy children
((jordan spls)) tonight -- volunteers gathered at the boys and girls club of greater rochester to help wrap gifts which will be handed out at the annual breakfast with santa event.

Hundreds of presents have been donated by generous people and businesses in the community -- and all those gifts need to be ready for kids tomorrow.

As part of an annual tradition -- r-i-t's phi-kappa-psi fraternity acts as santa's elves to help wrap all those presents in time.

((sot))"we take great joy in coming here and serving others and as college aged men veing able to give back is just a great feeling."

The 16th annual breakfast with santa event will be held from 9 am to 11 am tomorrow at the boys and girls club on genesee street.

More than 400 people are expected to attend.




