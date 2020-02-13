WCBI NEWS AT SIX - FEBRUARY 12, 2020

Thanks for joining us tonight - mother nature is at it again, more rain, and the threat of severe weather are in the forecast tonight..

For the very latest we turn things over to chief meteorologist keith gibson with a first look at tonight's weather..

First look stinger first look summary: strong to severe storms will move east of our area by midnight.

Colder air returns starting tonight and it will continue through saturday morning.

Wind chill values friday morning are expected to be be in the teens and low 20s.

Wednesday night: a line of gusty storms will move through during the evening with lingering showers possible after midnight.

Damaging wind gusts are the main concern along with another 1 to 3 inches of rain that could aggravate flooding.

An isolated tornado or two can't be totally ruled out.

Evening temperatures will be in the 60s with colder 40s returning by sunrise thursday as gusty nw winds develop.

Thursday: mostly cloudy and colder.

Temperatures holding mainly in the 40s for most of the day.

Gusty nw winds 10-20 mph develop.

Thursday night: clearing skies, breezy, and cold.

Actual temperatures fall into the mid to upper 20s with wind chill values tumbling into the teens and low 20s.

Winter coats will be a must.

Friday: sunny and dry.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

A northerly breeze will keep a winter chill going all day long.

Baseball gets going at 4 p.m.

At msu and ole miss and the weather instagram, and the wcbi news app water in the oktibbeha county lake has dropped about a foot but concern is still rising.

With more rain in the forecast, emergency management says an upgrade to a warning status is possible.

As water makes its way through creeks and steams and into the lake, the concern is that the lake level will rise.

People living in the area are encourage to have an evacuation plan.

A shelter remains open at the first baptist church outreach center in starkville.

A downhill slide is also raising concerns in starkville.

This slide is behind the oktibbeha county sheriff's department.

Emergency management says a slide started after a flooding event in april.

Each time a storm rolls into starkville, the slide gets worse.

About four feet of dirt went down hill this week.

There has been some sandbagging efforts and emergency crews are keeping a close eye on the area.

Intro take vo in monitor the search for higher ground carries over into clay county.

People who live along hwy 50 near the tombigbee river bridge evacuate after flood waters threaten to invade their homes.

Our cash matlock talks with a couple who says they have to pack up their belongings almost every year.

He joins us live in the studio with more.

Retreat, rebuild, repeat... it's a never ending cycle for those in the river chase drive community.

Rising river water is a way of life... they know when to hold em, and when to fold em... or in this case, when to pack up and head for higher ground.

Todd sanders has lived in this house for more than thirty years.

He's no stranger to rising river water.

"we skied on highway 50 in the 70s."

He says flooding reached a record high during february of last year.

"it got four feet higher than what it is now, last year, so it went in the house... about 18 inches."

"the mud was everywhere in there.

So, then you had to go back and clean all that up after it was over with.

We're hoping and praying it don't come in this time."

That clean up came at a price... "probably 10 thousand dollars."

And that wasn't the only surprise.

"when we opened the door and went to cleaning everything out, there was a fish in the house."

Rhonda smith also lives here.

If things get worse, the couple says they have a plan of action.

Nat "this year, luckily we've gotten prepared a little better.

So, we've got the furniture up on blocks, the bed up on blocks, the refrigerator up on blocks.

Everything is on top of the bed, the couch, the tables..."

And no good plan is complete without the perfect get away car... nat "we're keeping our fingers cross that the water doesn't come back after the river crests, but if it comes in, we'll be misplaced for about a week or so."

Take vo in monitor the couple says they are currently staying in a hotel and checking on their house every day.

Take vo off top on the lowndes county side of the waterway several roads are closed as flood waters continue to rise.

Many of the roads are just off highway 373, such as stinson creek and barton ferry roads.

The corps of engineers has shut down dewayne hayes campground.

Ema director cindy lawrence says these areas are closed until further notice.

Lawrence bridge, duncan, grady hogan, frisco, alomar and hodges-shelton roads are also closed to traffic, along with gatlin.

Wilkins-wise and nash roads are closed at waverly ferry road.

Others could be added, as more rain falls.

Take developing story stinger centrred up the body found in a lee county lake this week is identified as former mississippi state football player, p-j jones// lee county coroner carolyn green says they were able to make the identity from fingerprints// it was monday afternoon when his body was discovered in a lake in the indian hills subdivision// lee county sheriff jim johnson says it doesn't appear foul play was involved// the state crime lab still investigating cause a cause of death// wipe to gfx baldwyn police charge a belmont woman with capital murder, in the death of a baldwyn woman.

Shawnie young was arrested tuesday afternoon.

Baldwyn police chief agnew says pamela jean britt's employer was worried when she did not return to work after lunch.

The employer went to britt's home on east clayton street, and spotted young .

Officers responding to the home arrested young, and found britt dead in the garage.

Agnew is not saying how britt was killed.

Bond has not been set for young.

Tupelo police are planning increased patrols, and other measures to get guns out of the hands of criminals.

Allie martin has more on the steps that are being taken in the wake of the fatal shooting of a teenager late last month.

The shooting death of 17 year old tiara dancer shocked the entire city of tupelo.

Dancer was a bystander in a large group of young people, watching a fight in the haven acres neighborhood, when shots rang out.

Dancer was struck by a bullet, and died on the scene.

Police arrested 19 year old jacoby oneal for the shooting.

He is charged with second degree murder.

The senseless crime put the spotlight on gun violence and police are taking extra steps to get illegal guns off the streets.

"we see guns fall into some criminals hands, through burglaries, different areas, but at the same time it's very important to suppress gun possession, as well as those type of things that are occurring with criminals."

Extra patrols, safety checkpoints and other measures will take place throughout the entire city, and not in one or two isolated areas.

"the public will see increased patrols by officers, foot patrols, saturation patrols as well."

Standup bridge cooperation from the community can also help reduce violent crime.

Police say it's important for people to call in tips about any alleged activity , or anything unusual they may see on social media.

"instagram, snapchat, different things, we can be helped quite a bit if we are just informed of those things, public is a key structure in helping with all this, we emphasize to call the police if you see criminal activity or something suspicious, if we dont' know we can't help you."

Police emphasize the crackdown only targets those who cannot legally possess firearms, such as convicted felons, or minors.

The crackdown police say does not impact law abiding citizens exercising their second amendment right.

In tupelo, allie martin, wcbi news neighborhoods throughout tupelo are holding regular meetings to address gun violence and develop strategies to combat the problem.

Stinger an energy company is looking forward to a ábrightá future in the golden triangle..

And developers are hoping it will energize a solar power company celebrates its agreement with tva and move to lowndes county.

The deal with the tennessee valley authority allows origis energy to move forward with is solar facility.

The solar plant will generate and store 200 megawatts of electricity that will be sent to tva.

The plant will be on two thousand acres, near charleigh ford jr. drive.

About 650 thousand solar panels will generate the electricity.

"not only will they have the largest solar facility in the state of mississippi, but it will also be the case that it will attract new businesses.

As a lot of fortune 500 and other companies, industrial companies, they are interested in sustainability and are more and more interested in green energy."

"they went over the timeline of how long it would take to do the environmentals, construction and actual production of power.

We look at this as a benefit because many, many fortune 500 companies are wanting renewable power.

They're wanting new to the world power."

Natural sound the facility should be fully functional in late 2022.

East mississippi community college and mississippi state university are teaming up to help career technical students further their educations.

Representatives from the 2 schools signed a memorandum of understanding that would allow those students to transfer credits from emcc, to msu as part of their new bachelor of applied science program.

Emcc president scott alsobrooks says the move can help workers land higher positions.

"i think about someone that might've got a technical degree and they be working at one of our high end manufacturers here in the golden triangle.

Maybe at paccar maybe at still mill maybe at yokohama.

And they for five years experience and think.

You know i can be a manger.

I can be a supervisor.

But i need that next credential.

Well they can enroll in mississippi state now and transfer all their aas work into this bas pathway."

The bachelors of applied science program is one of the newest majors at m-s-u..

Friday night: clear and cold.

Lows in the mid 20s.

Saturday: mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday night: increasing clouds.

Lows in the mid 40s.

Sunday: mostly cloudy with the chance of showers.

Highs in the low 60s.

Monday: mostly cloudy.

Showers possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday: mostly cloudy.

Areas of rain and storms are possible.

Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 40s.

Lingering showers possible.

Colder air returns starting tonight and it will continue through saturday morning.

Wind chill values friday morning are

He can do it all..... our chris bolton goes 1-on-1 with our athlete of the week!

ánat popá houlka point guard da'shun berry is a certified baller!

"we have a rule.

He must touch the ball every possession.

That doesn't mean he has to shoot it each possession but he needs to touch it."

This season, the senior wildcat is averaging a staggering 33 points and 11 rebounds a game.

While berry might be the one taking the shots, he says, it's his fellow wildcats who help him shine.

"i learn how to shoot better.

I learned how my teammates moved and get around.

Where they want the ball.

When they want the ball.

I just use them to help me out."

According to houlka head coach seth burt, berry might as well live in the gym.

That's 's how often you can find him there, practicing and perfecting his game.

Of course, practice makes perfect.

However, the wildcat scoring leader does what a lot of basketball greats have done throughout the years.

Draw inspiration from the best players that came before.

Berry credits former teammate and itawamba community college standout ma'darius hobson for his play.

"i learned a lot from him.

Just watching him play.

How he carried himself at practice.

I tried to be just like him and take it on the court and be just like him."

2,500 career points later, berry says it was hobson who inspired him to become such an offensive threat.

"when i was in 7th and 8th grade and you hear about ma'darius scoring all these points and figured, i'll try it and god let it happen."

It's safe to say the man who had the greatest impact on berry's game is the late great jimmy guy mcdonald.

"when i was maybe 6th grade, 7th grade, he used to let me practice with the high schoolers when i was younger.

I just knew he was a great person.

No matter what nobody said about him, he was a great person."

"he had talked to me about da'shun from the time he was in 7th grade, he just couldn't wait to get him up there in high school.

He coached da'shun hard.

He did.

I think he saw the same things we all saw in him and he knew he had a chance to be special."

As berry leads houlka into the playoffs, he keeps in mind the words his former coach told him.

"he always told me know matter what wherever i go, he'll always be with me.

Nba, college, wherever.

He'll be with me.

Right beside me."

Berry takes everything he's learned to the hardwood thursday as houlka opens district tournament play against okolona.

Reporting from houlka, chris bolton wcbi sports.

Left for dead two weeks ago sitting a 1-7 in conference play....there's new life to ole miss men's hoops the rebels steamrolling through a double digit deficit to dominate missisisppi state....the 25-point win being the fifth largest for ole miss in the series history it also marked the third straight win for ole miss....and kermit davis' message of winning february off to a good start davis says his team is still fighting for the postseason, and anything is possible in the sec "in the sec, you're never out of it if you've got ten or twelve games to go.

There are just so many great opportunities with quadrant one, quadrant two wins.

So it's just where it is.

We've got a long way to go, but obviously tough, but what a great opportunity on saturday."

"we're trying to still play in this postseason.

You know a lot of people counting us out, and we're the only ones counting us in.

We just have to play hard, play together, and i think we'll wake a lot of people up and keep going."

As for mississippi state, the loss puts a dent in the bulldogs' ncaa tournament resume that was already on the last look stinger