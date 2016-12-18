Global  

Shopping 12-18-16

Shopping 12-18-16
Shopping 12-18-16

Busting deals this weekend or the hype of opening in the wee hours of the morning.

But every year, the weekend before christmas is known for breaking some previous records.

Our rebecca brumfield took part in the action.

With tonight's top story.

Rebecca?

((rebecca))yeah cody, this weekend is the largest shopping weekend for the entire year.

Black friday broke records and caused quite a stir... but the honey creek mall, even on extended hours, was pretty full today.

&lt;&lt;rebecca brumield, reporting: wether you planned on it or not, most of us got caught in the last minute holiday shopping spree.

Sonja teague, local shopper: "i told him that i wasn't christmas shopping this year unless he went with me.

So i got him up this morning and fed him breakfast.

He put on his shirt that explain everything."

Wether you wanted to wait for your next paycheck to hit, or needed that perfect gift to finally re-stock, everyone somehow got sucked into the holiday rush.

Aj robinson, local shopper: "uh, we're getting some last minute done..

Uh, trying to beat the rush here today.

And uh, see if we can get some deals, some last minute deals here before the shopping season is over."

And for some shoppers today, they're at the starting line.

Sonja teague, local shopper: "we are starting our chirstmas shopping today.

Um, i have bought one present up 'til hoping to finish today as well."

With this weekend being the most shopped holiday weekend, planning when to go was a little tricky.

Aj robinson, local shopper: "we figured if we get up here early and get our shopping done then maybe we could get out of here before it gets too crazy."

And even some had to barter with each other to face the crowds today.

Sonja teague, local shopper: "he gets to watch the dallas cowboys at 8:30 tonight.

I guaranteed him we'll be home by 8:30 to watch the boys.">> ((rebecca))the top ten busiest shopping days this year started on november 25th, black friday..

And the rest of the nine days fall in december.

Cody?

((cody))thanks rebecca.today's intense cold didn't seem to hinder shoppers too much.

We've been seeing a steady decrease in the temperatures as polar airs moves into the valley.

Staying outside for more than five to ten minute without proper clothing will expose you to the potential for frostbite.

&lt;&lt;baylor myers, local resident: "it's pretty cold.

My face is freezing right now..

I can feel... just cold that's really all it is.

It's freezing outside right now.

I mean, i don't have my hat on because..

You know, my hair, but i'm going in..i have my gloves on.

I'm frezing.

But that's all, i mean, bundle up.">> the american red cross has some tips as well when it gets cold like this.some of them are pretty obvious but still worth mentioning.be sure to dress in many layers of lightweight clothing, and don't forget mittens or gloves.

Wear water resistent boots in order to keep your feet warm in snow and ice.trickling your water can keep your pipes from freezing.and be sure to keep your gas tank in your car full.

((cody))another



