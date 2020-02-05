>> you are watching local 24 this week with brandon artiles.

>> earlier in the week big announcement by greatest memphis chamber.

Folks involved about increasing opportunities for minority women, business enterprises in the city of memphis and shelby county.

Tell me about the importance of coming alongside those enterprises owned by african-americans, minorities in women.

>> well, obviously, you have seen the studies.

That show the great dis parity.

When you look at the gross business receipts.

And woefully tragic.

You can add all the superlatives you want we are doing in that space.

Congressman cohen talked about this quite some time of the we have been looking at this for 18 months.

And different ways.

Where we can really move the needle on that.

That's what chairman circle is all about.

Moving needle on high hanging fruit.

This is one of them.

One of the problems. we made the announcement this last week s start of what we call the ascend business development program.

This is where you have leader businesses more heritage.

Older established bigger and some cases much bigger some cases.

Businesses that are going to take a active partnership role to help nurture and bring along a member business.

And a lot of times called mentor protege but not business start up.

We have epicenter that will work with them.

But with these, these are businesses that were in business for awhile.

They have achieved some revenue benchmarks and have certain number of employees and need help to get to that next step.

This is providing that help.

And when we looked around at what other communities have done.

What sort of the best practices were.

They said do a mentor protege program like this.

And we word with beverly robinson of the civil rights museum and now trust marketing.

To spearhead and organize and have the metrics of success.

It is a one year program where they meet, least, once a month.

I am sure they will meet more than that.

And to go over different needs.

And they are matched by what skill sets are and needs are.

And then the member program is then followed for an additional year to make sure program is working and way it is supposed to.

And this is the pilot starting out with 15 companies.

And then we hope to get it up to where we are doing 50 or 60 companies per year.

And this is a huge, huge jobs creation.

And bringing equality to the economy of memphis.

You look at it.

There are, on the smaller side.

There are 34,000 african-american businesses that only have one employee.

So if you take half of that number.

17,000.

And then take 10 percent of that.

If you can add one employee for 10 percent of that number.

You have created 1700 jobs.

In our community.

That's big deal.

That's what, you know, we try to do when we recruit businesses and try to do when we work with businesses s grow those jobs.

I think this can be a big lever for increasing equality of the economy and increasing totality of our economy and a big deal and we are fortunate to have enough partners and chairman circle to fund this for ongoing and we are really excited about it.

>> companies focus on our -- companies that would be eligible for type of city government contracts or county government contracts?

Or any?

>> all businesses.

A lot of times when we talk about contracting.

We talk about the city and county.

And that's where all the spot lights are.

But you have to think about it, city has about $85 million cip.

Capital improvement budget.

And the county has a 75.

Which 50 of it goes to the schools.

And so discretionary between the two governmental bodies.

About 110 million.

There is more money than that in private sec store.

When you will see growth in this.

It will come from the private sector.

That's why chamber of commerce and chairman circle raised ourselves hand and said we want to be the government's partner.

We think we can really move the needle.

This is the first step.

It is not the end.

It is the end of the beginning.

>> i know you want to avoid that terminology but as far as recruiting.

Mentor and protege.

I am sure you are in the process of trying to determine those.

But -- >> we have done matches.

We have already done matches.

And we had applications on our websites for the member programs. and we talked to the chairman circle about who would be leader programs. and it was unanimous and we went down.

There are some in construction industry, some in property management.

Somesh different ones.

We have new ones coming in.

Rolling door emission and we want to get up to 50 or 60 a year.

We started small to make sure that we are fine tuning in and we have great members and leaders and we are excited about it.

>> ambitious plan there.

But looking at the things we talked on with senator norris few moments ago about saint jude expansion into pinch district and funding that comes from the city.

From the state.

Tell me how big of a deal is that for the city of memphis?

Obviously, overwhelming.

>> it is huge.

Any time you spell million with a b.

It is a big deal.

That's doing it in a number of ways.

Impact on the economy.

Total spend o going spend.

Number of employees coming in.

And payroll and what that will do to the surrounding area and possibility investment that can go into that surrounding area.

It is a huge transformative change and blessing to have saint jude.

Go back to what saint jude's mission is.

When you start to talk about city and state incentives.

Having saint jude in memphis.

Saint jude in the world, is a blessing.

Cure cancer in children for free.

Not a lot of businesses do that.

But thank god they do.

To have them here in memphis.

And reaffirm commitment in memphis.

That's amazing.

And it should be a source of pride for everyone involved.

You certainly want to thank leader norris for aid he gives.

And nsync the state funds.

And making that happen.

And thank everyone at saint jude for continuing to invest in memphis.

Mayor strickland.

City council.

Luttrel, private businesses.

Lots of people came together to make it happen t changes the lives of children in the world and change our downtown community.

Very exciting.

>> continue economic victory lap.

Have you been to ikea?

I am sure you are there for log cutting but shopping?

>> no, i have driven past it.

Seems crowded.

There was a line few months ago.

So i decided to wait.

But that's exciting too.

Look at that.

43 store in the united states.

Here.

Boom.

Memphis, tennessee.

The first one in tennessee.

Only one in tennessee.

Closest one is st.

Louis.

And that's 500 construction jobs 2.

Hundred 25 ongoing jobs.

And it creates greater sales tax t creates investment around that area.

And that is what you get when you are doing these things right and everything is clicking.

Halo affect is really where things come together.

It can either be negative or it could be positive.

And right now we are seeing a tremendous boom in positivity.

And when you get one of these projects.

In it expands.

Exponential impact is great.

We are thankful ikea is here.

We are thankful that people are excited about it.

We think it will be a tremendous boom to the city for years to come.

