After Iowa's Caucus Cataclysm, Dem Party Chair Falls On Metaphorical Sword

CNN reports the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party resigned on Wednesday.

The move comes after the debacle of the Iowa caucuses last week, for which there is still no definitive winner.

Marred by faulty technology and arcane rules, the caucuses descended into chaos.

The fact is that Democrats deserved better than what happened on caucus night.

Troy Price In his letter to members of the State Central Committee, Troy Price apologized profusely.