Holiday Paper Decor 12/19/16

The holidays are the time of cheer but coming with that is the overwhelming amount of cheer.

Be elizabeth is with us, good morning to you.

>> good morning.

Thanks so much for having me.

Is.

>> sistina: thanks so much for joining us.

We know that the holidays can get expensive with all kinds of different things and even hosting those parties can get expensive but you've got some fun ways to have some fun on a holiday budget right?

>> i do.

I think people obviously there is a lot to stress out about the holidays but there's so many easy ways to elevate your table to make it look great and to not spend a lot of money and one of the things you can do is use paper and packaging.

It is so easy.

Paper packaging super-accessible, affordable, recyclable and you can be creative.

So i love everything that goes into it.

I set a table for you guys today.

Just using a few ideas i have.

Paper table runner, easiest thing possible.

I love using craft paper, it's got a natural feel, it costs nothing to do practically and as i said it's natural, recyclable, no laundering afterwards.

I dove love to do christmas carol song lyrics around the table.

You can encourage your guess to the do as well.

>> sistina: you cut out some funny shapes and cute shapes in the spirit of the holiday season right?

>> i have two box ideas.

One is to use boxes.

I just took boxes, i put little gifts inside of it for each my guests and then i added a gift tag on top of it and wrote the guests's name.

That little present and that box doubles as a place card.

So when my guests come to the table they know where to sit so they not only know that but they also get a little gift.

The other thing i did i just got these boxes, pretty much at any craft store.

They come flat, all different sizes.

You take them when they're flat, take cookie cutter ten sim draw a shape trace it out and with an exacto knife you cut that out.

I cut a little star out of this box i do it on all the sides and then i just put the box together and put in one of these little battery operated votives that you just turn on and you stick inside the box.

Put them on your table and i use different sizes and have them at different heights and just run them over the table.

And they're so pretty they glow.

You don't need candles so you are saving money on that as well.

When the party is over, take out the little light, fold box down so it's flat and you're good to go for your next party.

>> sistina: great.

We want to thank you so much for joining us on "bridge street."

Where can people go to more information?

