BUSY DAY FOR SHIPPING

Has the night off ... 3 with christmas eve just five days away.... millions of packages were shipped today.

Today.it's our top story tonight ... at eleven.

Caroline collins is in the control room with the latest on the busiest shipping day of the year.

Good evening sean.

The largest shippers in the country are working hard.

Millions of people are sending their packages hoping they will arrive in time for christmas.

It's down to the wire.... less than a week until christmas.

Ups estimates about 30 million packages are being shipped each day leading up to the holiday.

Inside of the store at the corner of peach and 38th streets.... a steady line of people all there to send out hoiday gifts.

3 " getting the mail today so they get there in time"david musolff moo-solf says each year he and his wife ship christmas cookies to their grandchildren in denver.... he says they always arrive on time.

3 " they are real good we have used ups quite a lot here" caroll fuller new to shipping her christmas presents to her family.... 3 "i just moved to north carolina about a month ago to this is my first experience trying to ship stuff out" out" 3 they are staffing up making sure to get these packages out on time"owner chris zeenee says hundreds of people brought in packages to be shipped.... he's expecting another crowd tuesday.

"tomorrow is supposed to be busy as well the weather supposed to be good weather is good people show up "it's a long process once the packages are handed over.... 3 " they go to the ups hub most of the air products go through buffalo of the ground products go through stanton what is the pittsburgh area then they just take conveyor belts and go"he says there is still time to get your packages delivered by christmas eve.

3 the store will be open until 4 on christmas eve.

3 3 he says just after the holidays are busy as well with returns.




