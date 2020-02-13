Woodrow Murder Follow

-- accused of killing another man inside a little rock convenience store -- surrenders to police this morning.

Calvin stephens is charged with first degree murder in the killing of 18-year-old jalen faulkner.

The deadly shooting took place at the "number 2 woodrow discount store" on november 30-th.

Witnesses told police the victim was inside the store -- when a man walked to the front door of the business -- and started shooting.

((kevin)) fox 16's shannon miller speaking with the victim's family today... shannon as horrible of thing this man alledgedly did... how did the family react after learning -- he turned himself in?

((shannon))kevin... homicide detectives say stephens is the first murder suspect this year to turn himself in... the victim's family say they will sleep a little different tonight.

(malcolm wallace/brother)"i'm just glad there's usc w.

Olerock's 40 homicides in 2016-- the only murder suspect to come forward turned himself into police monday morning.

(malcolm wallace/brother)"i'm just glad there's justice now."

Homicide detectives say 23 year old calvin stephens showed up at the 12th street police substation with his lawyer--ready to admit what many murder suspects are not.(malcolm wallace/brother)"i just think he did the right thin d hesmart thing."the confession bringing brief relief to malcolm wallace--the brother of 18 year old jalen faulkner-- who police say stephens fatally shot multiple times at the number two woodrow discount store three weeks ago.

(malcolm wallace/brother) "when i saw the picture everybo s u douedbaubohever seen him bef wallace doesn't know the man who allegedly took away his brother-- and says the motive at this point is relative-- but justice is required.(malcolm wallace/brother)"the reason why he did it shouldn't he shldchge f apne that."

At the time of faulkner's death-- lrpd had 17 unsolved murders for the year-- (malcolm wallace/brother)"it don't fee right, it doesn't feel the same."and while bullet holes remain at the scene of the crime-- wallace relieved he now knows the person who fired them won't be able to take another life.(malcolm wallace/brother)"it just makes me think, maybe i need to take this more seriously because at any time i could be taken away."

((shannon))and stephens in the pulaski county jail tonight facing first degree murder charges... ((kevin)) any idea what prompted him to come forward?

Come forward?kevin no word yet on what led him to turn himself in but you think about all the recent murders we've had here... you can only imagine the pressure of carrying the weight of knowing you possibly shot an killed someone.we've talked a lot about this no snitch mentality too.

T n is ve relieved he came foward.

((kevin)) in a fox