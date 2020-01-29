Kids and Cops Shop for Gifts

Global  

Kids and cops paired up at Target to shop for presents Tuesday.
Little rock police officers spending their day shopping with local families.

After kids made a quick stop to hug and high-five target's beloved mascot, bullseye, the men and women in uniform led their buddies throughout the store, helping them track down gifts on their lists.

Each officer paired up with a kid who was allowed to spend 100 dollars to buy gifts for their family or themselves---its all a part of targets heros and helpers event.

Nicole fiarmon: "this is so awesome, isisvery nice, i love it, i love enjoying being here today spending my time while they're out of school doing this.

It was so fun and exciting.

Thank you little rock police department for this."((bob)) based on the smiles, it looks like the kids as well as the officers!

The heroes &amp; helpers program fosters strong community relationships by pairing law enforcement with youth in-need.




