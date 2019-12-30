Texas Attorney General Christmas

(--gwyn--)we're just five days away from christmas and some state lawmakers are calling an all- out war in texas to protect the holiday.doug texas attorney general ken paxton is suing to keep "christ" in "christmas".

North texas school district asked a teacher to remove her classroom holiday decorations that displayed a christian message.paxton's office immediately intervened calling it a violation of the teacher's first amendment right.paxton demanded that the school reverse their "unlawful decision".he's hoping this sends a message for the future.ken paxton, texas attorney generalthere's this sometime war on christianity.

You can bring up any other religion, and look we want other religions to have their ability to speak out, but we don't think that christian beliefs should necessarily be pushed aside like it seemed like it was happening in this case.doug texas lawmakers passed the merry christmas law in 2013.the law states that school districts in texas can put up decorations such as nativity scenes and christmas trees on school property.

Governor rick perry signed the bill into law saying, "religious freedom does not mean freedom from religion."