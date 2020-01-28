Cuts Could Come for Meals on Wheels

<<evelyn wilkerson>>a lack of state funding -- could mean-- a cut in meal services for seniors.

<<(becky rossman/neighborhood house) we will have to go to a three day a week delivery, and that's going to affect about 900 seniors in the community.")>> <<evelyn wilkerson>>the state owes neighborhood house --close to $36-thousand dollars-- to continue its meals on wheels program.

If the non-profit --doesn't get that money by mid-january -- it will have to make the cuts-- to save money.that means-- seniors won't be able to get as much food -- and-- cutting employee hours by 40 percent.

The organization is hopeful -- the money will arrive by the deadline -- but-- is just now receiving pay it was owed-- in 20-15.

