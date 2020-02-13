Attempted breaking and entering at El Patron

3 3 cynthia good evening, thanks for joining us for local 3 news in hd - i'm cynthia thompson.

Topping the news tonight - a new mexico man is behind bars after an armed robbery attempt at an escanaba restaurant.and, an employee is being called a hero.when officers from escanaba public safety arrived at the el patron restaurant monday morning, the robbery suspect was trying to get out of the restaurant after one employee foiled the robbery attempt.local 3 spoke with that employee, who said he saw the intruder run in through the back door, wearing a mask and gloves - and holding a club.and after the suspect smashed several items, made an attempt to steal from the register, and was giving threats, this employee took control of the situation.

Eduber ordiz, employee: "when i tried to take him out, he showed me a gun.

I took him out, and when we were to the kitchen we called the police.

I tried to calm him.

And then i stayed with him in the kitchen, and then after that the police came in and arrested him."

Police found the suspect also had an air soft pistol tucked in his waistband.the suspect has not been identified except as a 21-year-old man from new mexico who was a fugitive from that state for armed robbery.

He was lodged at the delta county jail on the fugitive warrant.

A charge of attempted armed robbery is being sought through the delta county prosecutor's