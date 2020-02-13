Global  

Paul Morgan maintains his innocence

Former CNY SPCA Executive Director rejects plea deals from DA's office.
He's accused of stealing nearly 600 thousand dollars to go on gambling trips to las vegas, new orleans and the turning stone, but the former executive director of the central new york s-p-c-a pleaded not guilty to a 53- count indictment at his arraignment this morning.

Newschannel nine's sean martinelli has been following the case for us today.

Sean, where do things go from here?

Sean: carrie, paul morgan has maintained his innocence... prosecutors saying he won't admit to any wrongdoing and has rejected plea deals from the district attorney's office.

Not only is morgan accused of stealing money from the spca, he's accused of helping two others steal as well.

Nicole cafarchio and taylor gilkey have already pleaded guilty.

A grand jury will now have to decide if these should be considered separate schemes.

If that's the case, morgan could face even more time in state prison.

Michael kasmarek: the entire indictment encompasses a range of time and it alleges a continuing course of conduct and continuing scheme to defraud the cnyspca within that scheme there are different dates on which he committed different crimes sean: the district attorney's office says the most serious charge morgan is facing is grand larceny....and if convicted....that comes with five to 15 years in prison.

In the studio, sean martinelli, newschannel nine.

Carrie: sean, thanks.

Morgan remains free on pre-trial release.

He's due back in court




