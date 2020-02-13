TMN List: 12-21-16

The rock and roll hall of fame has announced next year's inductees.
Artists are eligible for the rock and roll hall of fame 25 years after the release of their first album or single.
In our list, we will taker a look at the six inductees.
Kate: first up pearl jam.
The group came together in 1990 in seattle.
To date, the band has sold nearly 32 million albums in the united states alone.
Jennifer: next, tupac shakur.
Tupac pioneered hip hop's celebration of rags-to-riches success, its poetic lyricism and its political undercurrents, selling more than 75 million albums worldwide in the process.
Kate: the third inductee is journey.
The group, which has had 18 top 40 singles, has made it in on their first year on the ballot.
Jennifer: yes enters on their third ballot, 26 years after first becoming eligible.
Kate: next, electric light orchestra.
The electric light orchestra are an english rock band formed in birmingham in 1970.
Jennifer: and finally, joan baez.
She is an american folk singer, songwriter, musician, and activist whose contemporary folk music often includes songs of protest or social justice.