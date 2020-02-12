Top Trenders 1221

Of bed, we've got a look now at your top stories from overnight.

These are your top trenders with jaclyn house ### ((jaclyn)) a video of a special needs student receiving a special gift has gone viral.

Students gathered to watch their classmate open his gift -- two new pairs of shoes.

Members of the somerset football team started a fundraiser after j-r gilbert, who frequently squeezes his size 13 feet into size 10- and-a-half boots, told a class member he needed some bigger shoes.

((jaclyn)) the rock and roll hall of fame has announced its class of 2017 -- and it shows a broad definition of "rock."

The six inductees are the late rapper tupac shakur, journey, pearl jam, electric light orchestra, joan baez and english rock band "yes."

Performers become eligible 25 years after their first album or single.

The induction ceremony takes place april 7th at brooklyn's barclays center.

It will air later on h-b-o.

### ((jaclyn)) t'was the week before christmas, and all through virginia beach -- santa claus was getting pulled over!

He was greeting little boys and girls in chimney hill with the siren on his sleigh -- a retired firetruck -- on saturday night, when the police were called.

The driver says they were told they didn't need a permit.

Since "santa" complied with the request of police, he was spared a ticket.

### ((jaclyn)) check this out!

Yes, really.

Here's your first yes, really.

Here's your first look at "the emoji movie."

The less than excited emoji on screen now is "meh," voiced by comedian steven wright.

The animated flick promises to unlock the secret world inside your smartphone when it hits theaters next august.

In hollywood, i'm rick damigella.

### ((jaclyn)) donut junkies, krispy kreme has a new treat for your taste buds the company says it's launching a new doughnut inspired by nutella.

The "nutty cocoa ring", as the donut is called, is dipped in the popular hazelnut spread.

The doughnut is also drizzled in chocolate icing, with crunchy hazelnut pieces sprinkled on top.

The donut will be available for limited time only.

