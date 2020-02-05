Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Free tax preparation

Free tax preparation

Video Credit: KGET NBC 17 Bakersfield - Published < > Embed
Free tax preparation

Free tax preparation

United Way of Kern County for the Kern VITA Partnership program is offering the community free tax preparation this season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Free tax preparation

Vita program coordinator, to o alk about how you can get your taxes completed d filed for free this seasas.

Thanks so much for being here thisisorning.

Nataly santamaria: thanks so much for having me.

Christina/anch or: so tell us how you can have your taxes prepared for free?

Nataly santamaria: so if y yearn $60,000 last year,r,ou may qualify for the earned income tu can have your taxes prepared for free from the kern vita partnership.

Eligible individuals or families may receive a tax refund up to $6,143.

Christina/anch or: where and when cananou make an appointment?

Nataly santamaria:a:his program is being offered at multiple locations now througugril 15.

Some of th eitems you should bring is a picture id, w-2 forms for all jobs worked in 2016, all 1010 forms for other r come, childcare provider information, social security card, etc.

Christina/anch or: alright so here is all the information on your screen.

Formore informatioe mbmbs on your screen.

Thanks again for r ing here this morning.

We'll be right back after this.



Recent related news from verified sources

Free Tax Preparation to Be Offered at Cleveland Central Catholic High School

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Third Federal Savings & Loan is again partnering with CHN Partners,...
Business Wire - Published

TurboTax and other tax-prep companies made an extra $1 billion by charging 14 million Americans for services that should've been free

TurboTax and other tax-prep companies made an extra $1 billion by charging 14 million Americans for services that should've been free· *At least 14 million Americans paid for tax prep services in 2019 they could have received at no...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Free Tax Preparation Services [Video]Free Tax Preparation Services

Tax forms are confusing, especially because the laws about taxes are always changing. So today, we&apos;re sharing where you can can get help with all that paperwork... oh, and it&apos;s free!..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:28Published

VITA program offers free tax preparation [Video]VITA program offers free tax preparation

As your W-2s roll in this year, the clock is ticking down to file your taxes and you may qualify for free tax preparation.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.