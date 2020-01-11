Global  

Helias boys remain undefeated | RB girls down Battle

Helias boys remain undefeated | RB girls down BattleHere are the local highlights from Wednesday, December 21, 2016.
Helias boys remain undefeated | RB girls down Battle

At halftime.

Sophie cunningham led m-u with 21 points.

On to high school, the rock bridge girls basketball team was looking to make it six in a row tonight.

Meanwhile, battle was trying for its third win in four games.

Here's future mizzou tiger elle brown with a cool intro..

--- 1st quarter, it's the future blue devil getting the bruins on the board..

Madison treece gets the layup..

Bruins up early..

There's joe collier supporting his bruins - --now battle off the inbounds, avery hackett puts it up off the glass and in..

.

And then my two favorite fans tonight steal the show..

In..

.

And then my two favorite fans tonight steal the show..

They wanted me to add them on snapchat..

Kids..

--- back to the game, katey klucking on the fast break..

She gets the hoop and the foul..

Bruins win 67-32 two undefeated teams going at it in jefferson city..

Helias taking on bolivar.

--- 1st quarter, here's the big man nathan bax taking it strong to the bucket..

Two points for the crusaders..

Rackers rowdies in full christmas force tonight helias goes on to win 74-72 in double overtime..




