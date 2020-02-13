1973 Calhoun team Honored

They named a new head football coach --- and we'll talk about that in a minute ... but tonight, they continued to break in their new gym - with a step back into the history of their school .... by recognizing ... ## the 1973 championship team from the old calhoun high school - before it was west ouachita ... that team went 46-6, and defeated dry prong to win the class b title.... good stuff ... ## on the court ... the chiefs hosted j-b- hodge .... when "kam harris" strips the ball away.....he's on the fast break...and uses the glass for an easy two...home team up by three... ## same quarter...tigers' "reggie shallowhorn" misses the three...but his teammate "eonte waters" gets the board and circles over chiefs defenders for the layup...j-b-h down one ## second quarter..... "harris" gets a hold of the ball once again...and sinks the shot from downtown...that was three of his team leading 21 points... ## he'd help the chiefs get past jonesboro-hodge 55-48..

## afterwards ... we caught up with one of the men honored tonight, billy williams.... (billy willams) "played a lot of basketball in a lot of different venues.

But, this is the most fun i've had, playing with my high school team.

Coming back and visiting with them, and talking about the crazy stuff we did on the way to our championship, it is just so much fun to see everybody and see people doing good for themselves" you can expect to see a lot more prep basketball ... in the weeks ahead --- especially next week with area tournaments ...