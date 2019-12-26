One of Santa's helpers shares his 32 years of answering chil

Global  

For the past 32 years, on the same mail route in Oswego, Larry Woods has been delivering letters and packages for the U.S. Postal Service.

While it’s a demanding job year-round, Woods says someone asks him to work even harder around Christmas time – Santa Claus.
New at 11 -- one of the busiest jobs during christmastime is that of a mail carrier, but the call of duty goes far beyond just picking up and delivering letters.

Tonight newschannel nine's farah jadran takes us on a mail route with one of santa's helpers and how he's lending a helping hand to jolly old saint nick.

Farah: for 32 years, on the same mail route in oswego.

Larry woods has been delivering letters and packages.

It's a demanding job year-round, but at christmastime, someone asks him to work even harder... santa claus.

Larry woods, letter carrier, usps: "it's not just me - there are letter carriers and postal workers all over the united states that work for the postal service that helps santa with the letters."

Farah woods says santa reached out to the post master general years ago for extra help answering letters from all the good girls and boys.

As one of santa's helpers, woods has helped answer thousands of letters.

Larry woods, letter carrier, usps: "elmo was the big item for christmas.

A few years later they're asking for a laptop."

Larry woods, letter carrier, usps: "one young kid asked what size pants santa wore - what his waist size was."

Farah some letters, are just unforgettable.

Larry woods, letter carrier, usps: "a letter to santa saying that, 'i don't need anything for christmas but could you send a check to my mom?'

And santa, he called me back the next day and asked me to take special attention to this one and we made it work.

The mom got her check and proof that there is a santa claus."

Farah for his family of four, the spirit and cheer are just as bright.

From the mugs in the kitchen to the top to bottom dcor in the dining room.and the family dog, livvy, too.

Sophie woods, larry's daughter: "spends a lot of hours doing it.

He's up late, up early to get it all done.

Farah: just like santa.

Sophie: just like santa!"

Farah and just like santa.larry wishes you.

Larry woods: merry christmas!

In oswego, farah jadran, newschannel nine.

