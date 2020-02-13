CUB SWANSON INTERVIEW

Org blake arthur here for sports and with cub swanson, local fighter and the number 4 ranked feather weight in ufc.

If people didn't know about cub swanson they do now after the doo ho choi fight.

Cub tell me about the win over doo ho choi - the fight of the night for sure and arguably the fight of the year in ufc?

It was a great fight.

I knew he was going to bring a lot to the table and we trained really hard for me.

He called me out specifically so that gave me a little motivation to train hard.

Joel at indio boys and girls club helped me out tremendously and even sent some boxers out to new mexico where i usually finish my camp.

So we trained hard and prepared for a war and that's what i got.

By unanimous decision - cub swanson!

Now with the win, you're 3-0 in 2016, 24-7 in your career looking ahead to 2017, what's next for you?

I need something big.

I was on a long win streak that got derailed with some losses and injuries but i came right back, after some time off, got my mind right, and came back with 3 great wins.

With each win, i had specific things i wanted to work on to be a better martial artist and better fighter and i accomplished those 3 things and i'm right there in the mix and maybe a title shot is coming.

Everyone knows what you're doing inside the ring now, winning fights and making noise - what're you doing outside the ring i know you have some special projects going on?

I have been investing in ufc gyms which i'm really proud about and i'm opening up my first one in costa mesa next week and i'm really excited about it, it's 25 thousand square feet and i'm with michael bisping on that one and i have my gym here, tru mma and i'll turn this into a ufc gym too.

Being from the valley growing up in palm springs and other area.

What has the valley meant to you and knowing you have the fans and their support?

As a kid i wanted to be a professional soccer player and wanted to be great at something.

As you're growing up, you realize not a lot of people make it out of here and they just kind of don't really see their dreams happening.

I feel like there's a lot of opportunities that aren't there for people, so that's been part of my mission and my goal is to help people achieve their goals and their dreams. and the valley has been my biggest supporter since day one so my heart is always going to be here in the desert and i'm proud to represent it.

Alright cub we appreciate you spending time with us.

We'll have more to come and more from him in 2017 tracking his progress but for now back to you guys.

Alright blake thank you.

And for the full "raw" intervi with cub swanson you can find it on our wesbite at kesq.com.

That's tonight's newschannel 3 at 6.

Inside edition is next.

We'll see you back here tonight at eleven -- and whenever news breaks -- on the air and on-line -- at k-e-s-q dot com.

Have