Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hate-based graffiti 1

Hate-based graffiti 1

Video Credit: WHAG - Published < > Embed
Hate-based graffiti 1Tasmin Mahfuz reports
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Hate-based graffiti 1

Owners.

Also in montgomery county... detectives are investigating an incident of hate-based vandalism at sligo creek elementary school in silver spring.

On wednesday, dec.

21, officers responded to the sligo creek elementary school for a report of vandalism to the school.

School administration told officers that a student reported to them that the words "kill all whites had been written on the wall of a bathroom stall inside the boys' restroom.

Anyone with information about this vandalism and/or the suspect(s) is asked to contact the montgomery county police department.

Adam: good thursday evening,



Recent related news from verified sources

Over 100 cars vandalized, hateful graffiti sprayed in northern Israeli Arab town

Slashed tires and graffiti saying 'stop the assimilation' found in predominantly Christian town of...
Haaretz - Published

‘It Is Not Art, It Is Vandalism’: Monroe County Sheriff On Arrest Of Longtime Florida Keys Graffiti Vandal

A wanted Key West graffiti vandal who loved to boast about his crimes on social media is now under...
cbs4.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Banksy plays with violence and innocence in Valentine's Day graffiti [Video]Banksy plays with violence and innocence in Valentine's Day graffiti

British street artist Banksy has given a Valentine&apos;s Day gift to his home town of Bristol in western England with the appearance of a new mural showing a small girl with a catapult and a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:51Published

Banksy plays with violence and innocence in Valentine's Day graffiti [Video]Banksy plays with violence and innocence in Valentine's Day graffiti

British street artist Banksy has given a Valentine's Day gift to his home town of Bristol in western England with the appearance of a new mural showing a small girl with a catapult and a splatter of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.