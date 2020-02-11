Hate-based graffiti 1

Owners.

Also in montgomery county... detectives are investigating an incident of hate-based vandalism at sligo creek elementary school in silver spring.

On wednesday, dec.

21, officers responded to the sligo creek elementary school for a report of vandalism to the school.

School administration told officers that a student reported to them that the words "kill all whites had been written on the wall of a bathroom stall inside the boys' restroom.

Anyone with information about this vandalism and/or the suspect(s) is asked to contact the montgomery county police department.

Adam: good thursday evening,