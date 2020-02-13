No. 7 Concho Valley Sports Moment of 2016 12/22/16

Countdown with a team that has never known success in the sport of football.

That is until this year.

Veribest comes in at the number seven spot.

<<andrew nepsund: "in the world of six man football, the veribest falcons have been bottom dwellers for years.

But this time around, the tides turned in their favor as the falcons football team made the cut for the playoffs for the first time in the school's history.

And it's just two seasons removed from their 0- 10 campaign.

A big reason for their remarkable turnaround is the guidance and tough love the team has received from coaching veteran jack shely who inherited that 2014 winless team and turned them into postseason contenders.

Not to mention solid play from senior do-it-all player hagen beavers.

But after a solid regular season, the falcons hit a bit of skid going into their final game against water valley: a team they had never beaten before.

But, you know what they did?

They put up a 100- spot on the wildcats, winning 105-60.

With the blowout victory, the falcons locked up the final playoff spot in their district and the guys finally got a taste of the postseason."

