Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > No. 7 Concho Valley Sports Moment of 2016 12/22/16

No. 7 Concho Valley Sports Moment of 2016 12/22/16

Video Credit: KLST - Published < > Embed
No. 7 Concho Valley Sports Moment of 2016 12/22/16

No. 7 Concho Valley Sports Moment of 2016 12/22/16

The Veribest Falcons football team has never known what success has tasted like, that is until this year.

Veribest comes in at the No.

7 spot for making the postseason for the first time in program history.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

No. 7 Concho Valley Sports Moment of 2016 12/22/16

Countdown with a team that has never known success in the sport of football.

That is until this year.

Veribest comes in at the number seven spot.

&lt;&lt;andrew nepsund: "in the world of six man football, the veribest falcons have been bottom dwellers for years.

But this time around, the tides turned in their favor as the falcons football team made the cut for the playoffs for the first time in the school's history.

And it's just two seasons removed from their 0- 10 campaign.

A big reason for their remarkable turnaround is the guidance and tough love the team has received from coaching veteran jack shely who inherited that 2014 winless team and turned them into postseason contenders.

Not to mention solid play from senior do-it-all player hagen beavers.

But after a solid regular season, the falcons hit a bit of skid going into their final game against water valley: a team they had never beaten before.

But, you know what they did?

They put up a 100- spot on the wildcats, winning 105-60.

With the blowout victory, the falcons locked up the final playoff spot in their district and the guys finally got a taste of the postseason."

>> ((andrew)) the houston texans are




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

No. 3 Concho Valley Sports Moment of 2016 12/28/16 [Video]No. 3 Concho Valley Sports Moment of 2016 12/28/16

The Wall Lady Hawks basketball team dominated the competition all season long and took home a state title to top off their terrific and historic season.

Credit: KLSTPublished

No. 6 Concho Valley Sports Moment of 2016 12/23/16 [Video]No. 6 Concho Valley Sports Moment of 2016 12/23/16

The basketball Belles turned the heads of many as they improved from 9 wins in the 2014-2015 season to a 24-8 record. All the while becoming LSC tournament champions and winning an NCAA tournament game..

Credit: KLSTPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.