Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs. Apple AirPods Pro - Which is Better?

Samsung is back with its follow-up to the Galaxy Buds, the Galaxy Buds+.

Can the AirPods Pro top this challenger?

With 11 hours of battery life, extremely comfortable fit, and IPX2 sweat-proofing, plus a very palatable price, the Galaxy Buds+ are easily among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy.

Here's how they compare to Apple's industry-leading AirPods Pro.