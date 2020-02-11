Global  

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs. Apple AirPods Pro - Which is Better?

Samsung is back with its follow-up to the Galaxy Buds, the Galaxy Buds+.

Can the AirPods Pro top this challenger?

With 11 hours of battery life, extremely comfortable fit, and IPX2 sweat-proofing, plus a very palatable price, the Galaxy Buds+ are easily among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy.

Here's how they compare to Apple's industry-leading AirPods Pro.
Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung's next-generation Galaxy Buds+ will cost $100 less than Apple's Airpods Pro — here's what we know so far

Samsung's next-generation Galaxy Buds+ will cost $100 less than Apple's Airpods Pro — here's what we know so far· The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are both cheaper and have longer battery life than Apple's entire AirPods...
Hands on with the Galaxy Buds+: The AirPods Pro have some competition

In addition to the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra, Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Buds+ at its...
