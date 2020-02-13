Global  

Top 10 Times The Crazy Guy Was Right in Horror Movies

Top 10 Times The Crazy Guy Was Right in Horror Movies

Top 10 Times The Crazy Guy Was Right in Horror Movies

Don’t write them off because they’re a little wacky!

For this list, we’ll be looking at various films in which the so-called “crazy” character with their weird beliefs and predictions actually knew what she or he was talking about.
Top 10 Times The Crazy Guy Was Right in Horror Movies

Don’t write them off because they’re a little wacky!

For this list, we’ll be looking at various films in which the so-called “crazy” character with their weird beliefs and predictions actually knew what she or he was talking about.

Our countdown includes movies such as “Scream” (1996), “Final Destination” (1999), “Friday the 13th” (1980) & more!

What’s YOUR favorite time the crazy guy was right in a horror movie?

Let us know in the comments!




