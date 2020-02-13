Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > LSU Juniors

LSU Juniors

Video Credit: KADN - Published < > Embed
LSU JuniorsLSU Juniors
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

LSU Juniors

News at ten p-m.

All ed orgeron and matt canada want for the holidays are some of their big time junior players to hold off on the n-f-l and come on back for their senior year.

Coach o and l-s-u's new offensive coordinator are working hard to get some of their big playmakers back.

&lt;he has been texting, been involved in the recruitmen of our players, been nvolved with some of the recruitment of our juniors coming back.

I think some guys are really receptive, some have kind of made up their mind..

But... we are goign after all of them.

And hopefully we can turn a couple of them around... we still have a ways to go.> que up the clash... should i stay or should i go... i dunno... that's a great question... here are some of the big guns at l-s-u that are currently juniors... this is a pretty exclusive list... i don't think they would have to wait in line to get into the party... canada and orgeron trying to keep these guys in baton rouge... wide receivers malachi dupre and d.j.

Chark... defenseman lineman davon godchaux and greg gilmore... and lastly... safety jamal adams... although... he's expected to vamos following the citrus bowl.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.