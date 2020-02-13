LSU Juniors

News at ten p-m.

All ed orgeron and matt canada want for the holidays are some of their big time junior players to hold off on the n-f-l and come on back for their senior year.

Coach o and l-s-u's new offensive coordinator are working hard to get some of their big playmakers back.

<he has been texting, been involved in the recruitmen of our players, been nvolved with some of the recruitment of our juniors coming back.

I think some guys are really receptive, some have kind of made up their mind..

But... we are goign after all of them.

And hopefully we can turn a couple of them around... we still have a ways to go.> que up the clash... should i stay or should i go... i dunno... that's a great question... here are some of the big guns at l-s-u that are currently juniors... this is a pretty exclusive list... i don't think they would have to wait in line to get into the party... canada and orgeron trying to keep these guys in baton rouge... wide receivers malachi dupre and d.j.

Chark... defenseman lineman davon godchaux and greg gilmore... and lastly... safety jamal adams... although... he's expected to vamos following the citrus bowl.