Arrest Made in Deadly Hit-and-Run Friday PM (KLBK)

Afternoon, we will see those showers move off to the east and temperatures will climb to near 60 degrees with very windy conditions.

We are expecting winds from the west 20-35 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 50 miles per hour, so watch out for any blowing dust in the afternoon.

Klbk news starts right now meredith good evening and thanks for choosing klbk.

I'm meredith hillgartner.

A very merry christmas eve and happy first day of hanukkah to you all.

We start tonight with new details from a major accident in north lubbock.

Meredith one person has been arrested after last night's fatal hit and run.

Lubbock police say "raul tress garibay the third" turned himself in this morning.

He is being charged charged with failure to stop and render aid causing death.

The accident happened just before 8 o'clock friday night on north loop 289 near landmark lane.

Police say someone ran out of gas and parked their car on the shoulder of the westbound lane.

A pickup truck then crashed into the parked car.

The pickup driver got out to check on the stranded person.

The pickup driver then called his father for help, and he drove to the scene.

A third driver also