Jazz lose third straight to Toronto, 104-86

Dana after things were going so well...the injury bug has once again caught up with the jazz...and they've dropped 2 straight games going into tonight's showdown... with toronto... george hill out once again -- wonder when he'll ever come back.... rodney hood was back from the flu -- not quite 100 percent yet, but does score on the break..but that was his only bucket..

Shelvin mack had a big first half -- 11 points of his 17 points...including this 3-ball joe ingles with the sweet dish to gordon hayward on the alley oop for the bucket and the foul... this is pretty high percentage -- mack just lobs it up for rudy gobert for the throwdown...10t h straight double double for gobert..

Ingles playing some defense -- 4 steals -- up ahead to hayward for the throwdown...he had 23...but jazz still down 5 at the break..

3rd quarter...jazz need a spark...and trey lyles gives it to them...12 points in the 3rd...19 for the game... look at him attack the rim...the jazz come back and take a one point lead into the 4th quarter... but that's when kyle lowry takes over..

This guy was incredible... he made 15 of 20 shots...for 36 points..

Lowry scored 24 in the second half alone... the guy's only 6 foot 1...but he is just fearless...the jazz had no answer as they lose their 3rd in a row... final 104-98...the jazz next