Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jazz lose third straight to Toronto, 104-86

Jazz lose third straight to Toronto, 104-86

Video Credit: KTVX ABC 4 Salt Lake City - Published < > Embed
Jazz lose third straight to Toronto, 104-86Jazz lose to Raptors
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Jazz lose third straight to Toronto, 104-86

Dana after things were going so well...the injury bug has once again caught up with the jazz...and they've dropped 2 straight games going into tonight's showdown... with toronto... george hill out once again -- wonder when he'll ever come back.... rodney hood was back from the flu -- not quite 100 percent yet, but does score on the break..but that was his only bucket..

Shelvin mack had a big first half -- 11 points of his 17 points...including this 3-ball joe ingles with the sweet dish to gordon hayward on the alley oop for the bucket and the foul... this is pretty high percentage -- mack just lobs it up for rudy gobert for the throwdown...10t h straight double double for gobert..

Ingles playing some defense -- 4 steals -- up ahead to hayward for the throwdown...he had 23...but jazz still down 5 at the break..

3rd quarter...jazz need a spark...and trey lyles gives it to them...12 points in the 3rd...19 for the game... look at him attack the rim...the jazz come back and take a one point lead into the 4th quarter... but that's when kyle lowry takes over..

This guy was incredible... he made 15 of 20 shots...for 36 points..

Lowry scored 24 in the second half alone... the guy's only 6 foot 1...but he is just fearless...the jazz had no answer as they lose their 3rd in a row... final 104-98...the jazz next




You Might Like


Tweets about this

kyleireland

Kyle Ireland Pregame reading for the third meeting of #PORatUTA this season. Tonight's Preview: https://t.co/Kt66pSIFOQ 2nd Me… https://t.co/1fzUvL5Wx2 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.