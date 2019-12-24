Countdown to Christmas

Global  

Is running out to find that perfect gift.

Newschannel nine's sol ballard caught up with some procrastinators hitting the stores... sol: i went out to sunland park mall where the pressure was on!

Many last minute shoppers scrambling to get gifts for christmas... and for those who open gifts on christmas eve, they were cutting it pretty close.

"trying to ger it all... trying to get it all done before the day is up."

Believe it or not... a stunning 20% of holiday shoppers will wait until christmas eve to hit the stores... "i think that part of the reason that everyone else is doing that as well is because a lot of the people get paid on friday so they come out last minute and spend that last paycheck."

When time is not your side it begins to get a little stressful.

"at this point i am kind of stressed.

It took me 30 minutes to get to the mall, all the shops that i've gone to are full.

I'm pretty stressed but you know what, it's christmas."

The national retail federation projects americans will spend nearly 656 billion dollars this holiday season... an increase of three-and a half percent over last year.

And those shoppers will spend an average of 935 dollars on gifts..

And for the procrastinators among us, finding the perfect gift for that special someone is truly priceless.

"i want to get them a gift where it's like i like it.

I'm gonna remember this gift for as long as i can have it for."

Sol: well i'm glad i'm done with my holiday shopping.

Ali, did yours get you get yours done?

Live in the newscenter...sol ballard news channel 9.

Alejandra: and how far would you go in order




