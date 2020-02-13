Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > No. 6 Concho Valley Sports Moment of 2016 12/23/16

No. 6 Concho Valley Sports Moment of 2016 12/23/16

Video Credit: KLST - Published < > Embed
No. 6 Concho Valley Sports Moment of 2016 12/23/16

No. 6 Concho Valley Sports Moment of 2016 12/23/16

The basketball Belles turned the heads of many as they improved from 9 wins in the 2014-2015 season to a 24-8 record.

All the while becoming LSC tournament champions and winning an NCAA tournament game in the 2015-2016 season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

No. 6 Concho Valley Sports Moment of 2016 12/23/16

Moments countdown of the year are those remarkable basketball belles.

After the departure of cayla petree, angelo state hired kevin baker from ut tyler to take over the program.

Immediately he went out and got some ballers to come to san angelo and play for him.

With the new crop of talent as well as some reliable returners, the belles posted a 24-8 record after winning just 9 games the season before.

But their defining moment came in the lone star conference tournament as the ladies defeated the likes of eastern new mexico, texas woman's and west texas a and m for a third time in as many tries to hoist the hardware in allen.

From the outside looking in, all you could do was watch in amazement at what this team did in such a short amount of time.

But if you ask the group it was no surprise what they were able to accomplish because of how much work they put in on and off the court.

&lt;&lt;kevin baker: "we just battle.

We just fight.

It's not always pretty.

But they kind of find a way to get it done.

And today was exactly that way."

Lexi murphy: "it's just special.

You know, i think buying in is really what did it.

I mean, new coach, it's kind of hard, especially when it's your last year.

Kind of hesitant at first.

But then, you know, you start buying into things and seeing that's working.

And you just love your teammates.

Every day you go to war for them.

You love them every single day, no matter what happens.

And that's why we're here."

Kevin baker: "we're all in this room.

And you earned the right to be here.

And now, i told them: 'go earn your ring.'

And they did.

And i'm telling you: i've been doing this a long time, but no team deserves it more than this team.

They were remarkable in this




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

No. 3 Concho Valley Sports Moment of 2016 12/28/16 [Video]No. 3 Concho Valley Sports Moment of 2016 12/28/16

The Wall Lady Hawks basketball team dominated the competition all season long and took home a state title to top off their terrific and historic season.

Credit: KLSTPublished

No. 7 Concho Valley Sports Moment of 2016 12/22/16 [Video]No. 7 Concho Valley Sports Moment of 2016 12/22/16

The Veribest Falcons football team has never known what success has tasted like, that is until this year. Veribest comes in at the No. 7 spot for making the postseason for the first time in program..

Credit: KLSTPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.