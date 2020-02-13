No. 6 Concho Valley Sports Moment of 2016 12/23/16

Moments countdown of the year are those remarkable basketball belles.

After the departure of cayla petree, angelo state hired kevin baker from ut tyler to take over the program.

Immediately he went out and got some ballers to come to san angelo and play for him.

With the new crop of talent as well as some reliable returners, the belles posted a 24-8 record after winning just 9 games the season before.

But their defining moment came in the lone star conference tournament as the ladies defeated the likes of eastern new mexico, texas woman's and west texas a and m for a third time in as many tries to hoist the hardware in allen.

From the outside looking in, all you could do was watch in amazement at what this team did in such a short amount of time.

But if you ask the group it was no surprise what they were able to accomplish because of how much work they put in on and off the court.

<<kevin baker: "we just battle.

We just fight.

It's not always pretty.

But they kind of find a way to get it done.

And today was exactly that way."

Lexi murphy: "it's just special.

You know, i think buying in is really what did it.

I mean, new coach, it's kind of hard, especially when it's your last year.

Kind of hesitant at first.

But then, you know, you start buying into things and seeing that's working.

And you just love your teammates.

Every day you go to war for them.

You love them every single day, no matter what happens.

And that's why we're here."

Kevin baker: "we're all in this room.

And you earned the right to be here.

And now, i told them: 'go earn your ring.'

And they did.

And i'm telling you: i've been doing this a long time, but no team deserves it more than this team.

They were remarkable in this