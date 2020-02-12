Andrew Yang's No-Nonsense Reason For Dropping Out Of Presidential Campaign

Andrew Yang's key plank of his Democratic campaign was to give every American $1000 a month.

His performance in the first Democratic debate was a dud, but during the second one, something clicked.

In fact, money started pouring in for the young Asian American businessman.

But that wasn't enough to turn him into a serious contender in the 2020 US presidential election.

According to Politico, Yang dropped out of the primary campaign on Wednesday.