'Infodemic': World Health Officials Aim To Fight Rising Misinformation About Coronavirus

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:32s - Published
From epidemic to "infodemic," the World Health Organization is warning the public about the sudden rise of misinformation surrounding the novel coronavirus outbreak.

They're coming to Silicon Valley to try to cleanse the internet of false info.

Len Ramirez reports.

(2-12-2020)
0
