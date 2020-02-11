Registered have a chance to avoid the lines during the standard voting period.

Voters have the chance to cast their ballots at the election commission office, the brainerd rec center, the hixson community center or the municipal building in collegedale.

Each location is also providing sample ballots.

If you are not yet registered for early voting, you have missed the deadline.

For those who are registered, administrators encourage you to take advantage of the opportunity.

Really try to take advantage that time frame because again like we saw on saturday.

This past saturday with the snow.

You never know what's going to happen on an election day.so certainly you have this 13 day period you can go, cast a ballot and not be concerned that you have an unexpected or unanticipated emergency or weather event on election day.

The early voting period ends on tuesday, february 25th.

Residents