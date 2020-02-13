Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Judge Rejects Roger Stone's Request For A New Trial

Judge Rejects Roger Stone's Request For A New Trial

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Judge Rejects Roger Stone's Request For A New Trial

Judge Rejects Roger Stone's Request For A New Trial

​In a court filing unsealed on Wednesday, Stone argues he needs a retrial &quot;because the Court denied his request to strike&quot; a juror.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Judge Amy Berman Jackson fires back at Roger Stone, denying request for her recusal

Judge Army Berman Jackson, who presided over the case of former Trump adviser Roger Stone,...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Roger Stone makes second request for new trial amid sentencing controversy

Former Trump adviser Roger Stone made another request for a new trial on Friday, following...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •PoliticoCBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Paul73963457

Paul RT @NPR: The U.S. district judge presiding over Roger Stone's case has refused to recuse herself — arguing the defense's motion for her dis… 5 minutes ago

mryfrtsn

Mary RT @JamesLindholm1: Now put his criminal***in jail tomorrow. Perp walk please Federal judge rejects Roger Stone's request for her recusa… 11 minutes ago

shaggy56

S. Y. Robinson RT @MSNBC: BREAKING: Judge denies Roger Stone’s request for recusal, writing that the request appeared to be "nothing more than an attempt… 14 minutes ago

jchubeee

j huber RT @jchubeee: Judge Rejects Roger Stone's Attempt To Remove Her From His Case: A JUDGE SHOULD AVOID IMPROPRIETY AND THE APPEARANCE OF IMPR… 17 minutes ago

jchubeee

j huber Judge Rejects Roger Stone's Attempt To Remove Her From His Case: A JUDGE SHOULD AVOID IMPROPRIETY AND THE APPEARAN… https://t.co/FV5a9Fcvo7 17 minutes ago

JanieceStaton

Janiece Staton 🍑 #BoycottNRA & #BoycottRepublican Judge rejects Roger Stone’s bid to disqualify her, sets Tuesday hearing for motion for new trial https://t.co/KmGXO4wOYA 18 minutes ago

IndivCincy

Ian Nash Desroche IV Judge Rejects Roger Stone's Attempt To Remove Her From His Case https://t.co/XvypE1JBib 19 minutes ago

FerrariERA

Erika Ferrari Judge Rejects Roger Stone's Attempt To Remove Her From His Case https://t.co/hCaS8EUeY4 19 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bias of Roger Stone's judge [Video]Bias of Roger Stone's judge

Bias of Roger Stone&apos;s judge

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:44Published

Roger Stone Sentenced To Jail For Obstructing Justice [Video]Roger Stone Sentenced To Jail For Obstructing Justice

President Donald Trump's friend and political consultant Roger Stone could be going to federal prison. On Thursday, a judge sentenced him to three years and four months in jail for obstructing justice;..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.