Remembering Hailey Dunn: 6 Years Later, Billie Dunn Speaks O

She would have been nineteen years old.

But on this day six years ago, a thirteen-year-old colorado city girl was first reported missing.

Missing.hailey dunn disappeared after leaving her father's home in colorado city in 2010.

Search efforts for the missing teen spanned the course of three years.

And it was in 2013 that hailey's remains were found in the southeast corner of a dried up lake bed at lake j.b.

Thomas in scurry county.

Ktab's kathleen barkley breaks down the time line of hailey's story and spoke with billie dunn today about the emotional anniversary... 3 3 3 <<it's the story that we all remember..

A 13-year-old cheerleader, well known, and well liked in her small west texas town.

Suddenly gone.

Within days of the young teens disappearance, the case made national headlinessearchers began combing through the area from dawn until dusk looking for any sign of hailey.

Her father, clint dunn, often joining them in the search.

January 14, 2011, shawn adkins was named a suspect in the case.

While there are other persons of interest, adkins remained the only named suspect in the case.

Weeks later, he spoke out, claiming he had nothing to do with hailey's disappearance."i would never do anything to that little girl.

I love her with all of my heart."in march of 2013, hailey's remains were found at lake jb thomas.

Fast forward to today.

Six years since billie dunn first reported her daughter missing what's this day like for you?

It's the same as every day.

I feel sadnes over not having her home yet.

I feel anger over not having an arrest yet.

I fell anger over somebody not having any remorse to confessit's always in the back of my mind.

I just try to keep very busybillie says although hailey's killer is still at large, she still has hope that justice will be servedi still want to believe every time they tell me ithere's going to be an arrest soon.

I keep that faithshe says the holiday seaason is never easy.it's tough i'm always with a lot of family, my close family, on christmas definitely.

But it's still tough that i don't have my daughterbut what eases her mind is the support and small piece of closure that she's receivedthat really warms my heart that i have ktab contacting me every year.

That we have over 4,000 followers on hope for hailey page that send us message all the time of prayers and we're gonna keep sharing hailey's story.

It's very heartwarmingbut like you said, a bit of closure.

A bit of relief so.in abilene kathleen barkley ktab n> news>>thank you kathleen... billie dunn tells ktab news that the scurry county sheriff's office is continuously providing updates in the investigation... according to dunn, the f-b-i is still offering a $15,000 reward for any information in the hailey dunn case.