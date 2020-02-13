volunteer ffs

Average we have probably three to four people available during the day.((aaron))for volunteer fire departments - that's not always enough.good evening.

I'm aaron eades.

Jennifer and aaron bennett are off tonight.some paid fire departments have talked about cutting back on the number of fire fighters.but most volunteer departments in the area will tell you they're always looking for more people.

W-c-i-a three's luke ray is live in our newsroom.luke, there's a lot of demand at stations across central illinois.

((luke)) there are at least 31 volunteer departments in champaign county alone.many go on more than 300 calls each year.but some are very low staffed and actively looking for more people.some already on the job say the experience can be quite rewarding.

Between classes at parkland sarah tincher spends a lot of time at the carroll fire department.

Learning how to lay hose in the truck the right way, learning all of our tools, knowing where everything is on our trucks.

All part of the training this 19 year-old has done over the last 9 months.

Formal training is only once a week, but you can put in whatever time you want.

Tincher says the time she's putting in now will pay off in the career path she's chosen.i'm getting so much experience in the medical field currently that can be beneficial to my career as a paramedic.that's why she originally joined the department, which she was well aware of growing up in the district.

She followed in the footsteps of those who served her neighborhood.

Chris humer followed in his dad's footsteps when he joined the tolono fire department.

Now the assistant fire chief says availability is the main concern.we've found over the years that people don't work in town like they used to.

There were a lot of small towns that had farmers and people that had a business, and we used to have a store here in town.

People don't work in their communities anymore, so there aren't as many people around during the day to respond to those emergency calls.of which his department averages between 350 and 400 each year.

Tolono has 31 members on the department, and carroll has a little less.

Both tincher and humer say there's no better way to spend your free time.

There's nothing like being able to make a difference in somebody's life on their worst day.we always need more people on this service.

I don't think we can ever have enough.

((luke)) if you're thinking about getting involved you don't necessarily have to apply as fire fighter.many departments also provide emergency management and medical services.either way most departments will train you whether or not you have prior experience.thanks luke.

((aaron))there are a few basic qualifications to work at a volunteer fire department.you have to be at least 18 years old.have a valid driver's license, and no felony record.

After that comes an interview-- followed by training during the probationary