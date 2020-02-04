Global  

Boys High School Basketball 12-27

Boys High School Basketball 12-27Boys High School Basketball 12-27
Boys High School Basketball 12-27

Bunch of holiday high school basketball tournaments -- let's start at north hagerstown -- hubs taking on middletown...> 3rd quarter -- rayvaughn's dilliard's lay in cuts the knights lead to three...> middletown was riding the hot hand of evan joseph -- nothing but net on the jumper from the elbow -- 32-27 knights lead...> hubs also proving they can hit score from outside -- jiar white pulls up to keep the home team close...> but ultimately the night belonged to joseph -- the man was feeling it tonight -- making it look easy from all of the court...> late in the quarter -- another jumper -- evan finished with 25 points and middletown wins 54-50 -- so they'll advance on and play smithsburg wednesday at 5....> boonsboro also hosting a holiday tourney -- james wood and brunswick meeting up in the boys bracket...> tight game in the 4th quarter -- aidan houser draws the foul and gets the bucket to go for the colonels -- it's 46-43 railroaders after the free throw...> other end of the floor -- george auel spins and wins for two -- brunswick extends it's lead...> but james wood hung tough -- samuel costin scoops up the loose ball and lays it in...> later -- we're tied at 48 -- auel's jumper is off the mark but jacob carter is well positioned underneath and his putback gives brunswick the lead again...> this game came right down to the wire -- tied at 58 in the final seconds -- benjamin sear gets away a three -- and is fouled going up with just two tenths of a second left...> after missing the first two free throws -- sear delivers the game-winner and james wood wins in dramatic fashion 59-58 -- the colonels will play boonsboro in tomorrow's championship game...>



Recent related news from verified sources

Vote for the Delaware Online high school boys basketball all-decade team

Who were the best high school basketball players of the 2010s? Let us know.  
Delawareonline - Published Also reported by •azcentral.com


Vague misconduct allegations anger Chicago school parents

CHICAGO (AP) — An investigation of a Chicago high school that led to the cancellation of the boys...
Seattle Times - Published


