Kentucky Mavericks report to training camp

17 years.

The kentucky mavericks training camp roster has reported to owensboro the 18-player roster will dwinddle to 12 by january 2nd...but looks to keep around a few familiar faces like former kentucky wesleyan standouts marcus fill-yaw and c-j blackwell, who will look to represent the mavericks for a second straight year.

Cj: it's amazing to keep playing.

I still feel the love from kentucky wesleyan, all the fans, so it feels amazing .

Marcus: everybody is pretty upbeat right now.

Everybody is getting to know each other.

It seems like we've got a good group of guys.

It's exciting.

My high school coach got in touch with coach and that's how it came about and i got another opportunity another chance to play




