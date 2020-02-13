Global  

Ozark Holds Off Fair Grove In Gold Quarterfinals

Ozark advances to play Nixa in the semifinals.
Megan tuesday greenwood's 71st blue and gold tournament continued at jqh arena.

Games starting at 9:30 in the morning with the last one tipping off at 9:30 at night.

So families in for the holidays certainly in luck... with non stop high school hoops.

In the gold division ozark and fair grove squaring off in the quarterfinals.

=== fi the tigers in transition.

Over to will pickering who lays it in for two.

Tigers up four.

=== later... evan fullerton denies the layup.

Not on his watch.

=== fair groves big man making it happen on both ends.

Gets the tip in here.

Kids six ... seven.

And it's showing in those high lights.

Eagles down seven.

=== then, ozark's parker hanks with a nice drive and score here.

As ozark goes on to win a close one.

55 to




