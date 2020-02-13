Some Hatchimals won't hatch, parents fuming

This year's hottest christmas toy has many parents fuming.... ky3's kadee brosseau joins us now with more on what parents have to say about the "hatchimal."

Lisa, the makers of that popular toy are having to answer a lot of questions - even taking to social media to apologize.

That post has more than 18-hundred comments...most of them *complaints.

Parents say, days after christmas, the faulty toy still has kids upset.

"nats - toys rattling" five-year-old aaliyah ask for one thing this christmas.... "i like to play with him because he's so cute."

...the hatchimal... "put him in this car seat."

....was one of this year's most popular toys.... "on thanksgiving night, my mom and i went and we sat in line for about six hours."

But - jessica perkins says the christmas surprise for little aaliyah turned out to be a complete dud.

"ours lit up for a moment and then nothing."

The toy is supposed to light up and interact with the child...after it hatches itself from its own egg... "poke it's beak out and hatch the egg."

"but he didn't do that?"

"*shakes head no*" thousands have complained about the same problem on facebook...even forming an online group full of stories of hatchimal disappointments.

"canada, here in the us.

I mean, it seems like it's not just one bad batch, it was globally, this toy was faulty."

The toy company that makes hatchimals even posted a public response...instru cting owners on how to properly use the toy...but perkins says they've tried everything.

"i wouldn't say it ruined our christmas but it definitely dampened our spirits a little bit."

So, while some kids woke up happy to their hatchimals christmas morning...others like aaliyah are using their imaginations bring their toy to life.

"roll him around, he likes to have fun."

"christmas isn't about the toys, but when you have a five year old and they ask for one specific item, it's pretty upsetting when that one item doesn't even work five minutes."

Perkins has been in touch with spin master, the toy company...she's been told she'll be sent a new one but still hasn't received confirmation of that.

Aaliyah, as you saw, is still taking good care of the one she got -- which her dad ironically named "dud-ley."

Lisa...