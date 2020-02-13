VIDEO: Dad charged in murders of 4-year-old son, mother

Davis.

Rob vaughn has the night off.

First at 10: the gruesome murder of a mother and small child that has captured tabloid headlines in new york city this holiday..

Has ties to the lehigh valley.

Police say the man accused of killing his former teacher and their child in new york city lived in bethlehem.

The n-y-p-d say 23-year-old isaac duran infante confessed to killing felicia barahone - <bar-uh-oh-nay>- and their 4-year-old son.

Wfmz's emma wright is live in the newsroom with more.

3 investigators say the body of the woman and her 4-year-old son were discovered in their apartment earlier this week.

In his confession, infante told police the victim was interfering with his relationship with his new girlfriend.

>>reporter: this is the bethlehem neighborhood nypd says isaac duran infante was living in before he murdered his ex-girlfriend and former high school teacher.

Police haven't said how long infante was living at this schoenersville rd.

Address.

Police say a building super found the bodies of 36-year-old felicia barahona and her 4- year-old son in their harlem apartment earlier this week.

Police say barahona was found in the living room with an extension cord wrapped around her neck and her son, miguel, was found drowned in the bathtub.

Police believe the bodies had been in the apartment for up to four days.

According to new york news outlets, barahona was a teacher for new york city public schools until it was discovered she had a sexual relationship suspect, isaac duran infante.

Their son was born in 2012.

In his confession, infante told police barahona was interfering with his relationship with his new girlfriend and he didn't like how she was raising their son.

Nypd haven't said if infante was living in bethlehem with his new girlfriend or if he had any other ties to the lehigh valley.

Infante is facing several charges including 2 counts of murder.ew, 69 news.