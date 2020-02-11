Prosecutor Federal Suit

Global  

A series of shocking allegations are outlined in a federal lawsuit against vanderburgh county prosecutor nick hermann.

The suit comes from a former employee and was filed in the u.s. southern district court.

44news reporter erran huber has been following this story since it first broke.

He joins us tonight with the latest details in this developing story.

"really what my client wants is for nicholas hermann to be held accountable."

Attorney brandon danks is representing samantha meredith in a federal lawsuit against vanderburgh county prosecutor nicholas hermann.

She's a former case manager for the p rosecutor's offic?and is claiming sexual harassment and retaliation.

"there's 11 counts in our complaint."

Her attorney say?she told him a series of comments and advances escalated into an incident in chicago during a work conference in 2013.

During that inciden?she claims hermann invite d her back to his hotel room.

She told her attorney tha?

"being her boss, and a political figure, and the most powerful law enforcement officer in vanderburgh county, she felt like she couldn't say no."

Danks say?

Meredith told hi?while in the room, the prosecutor said to her: "hold your hands out.

He's showing her his handcuffs.

She thought it was just like fun and games.

So she sticks out her hands, she puts them on."

But she says it escalated afte?

Claiming hermann showed a gun, and picked her up and carried her to stop her from leaving the room.

In the federal filin?she says three years late?

When she reported it to h?no action was taken.

And adds that she believes was she later subjected to more scrutiny in her work before being forced to resign at the start of hermann's new term in 2019.

We reached out to the prosecutor's office for their comment on the upcoming suit.

And they issued this statement which read??we were made aware today that danks danks filed suit in federal court on behalf of a former employee.

This allegation was previously investigated by the u.s. equal employment opportunity commission.

Following the investigation, the eeoc issued a dismissal of the claim on nov 12, 2019.

As this is an ongoing legal matter, our office will have no further public comment?

But danks say?that's not the whole story.

"they just took a stance that they're not going to make a determination at this time.

So that's why we're going to federal court at this time."

The filing say?

Meredith is looking for punitive damages to be determined by a jury as well as attorney's fees.

And an injunction requiring the state of indiana and vanderburgh county to adopt "appropriate policies" related to sexual harassment and retaliation.

As of no?no court date has been set.

Erran huber 44news



