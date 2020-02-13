Y1616fyfy c1 3 allison davis: welcome back to midday kentucky.

Chef allison davis here in the wild thyme kitchen, and we hope you guys are having a great afternoon.

It's wellness wednesday and we are with april may health, april dutille.

And we are making sweetcorn- april dutille: sweet chickpea chowder.

Allison davis: sweet chickpea chowder.

April dutille: sweet chickpea chowder.

Allison davis: and i was saying it smells like chicken noodle soup.

We've got one that's already ready here and i just want to dive in, because i've actually not been feeling that well.

And it just smells like chicken noodle soup.

April dutille: comfort food.

That's right, yeah.

Allison davis: yeah, it smells like that comfort food.

So tell us about this dish.

You love showing recipes with the instapot.

You love showing just easy, convenient ways to make these vegan plant-based dishes.

April dutille: and that's fast.

Yeah.

You got to make things fast or you're going to be in the drive- thru.

I mean that's just real life.

That's what i'm going to do.

It's what you're going to do.

But the foundation of this recipe is this wonderful product from wellness forum health.

You can go to aprilmayhealth.com to find out how to order it, but it's called not chicken chicken broth.

It tastes like chicken broth, but it has no chicken in it.

So that's the main ingredient, the secret ingredient in this wonderful dish.

And this is a go-to for my family.

April dutille: one of the reasons that i love the instapot is because you can take dried beans and never soak them.

Just go straight into the instant pot and have them on the table in just a matter of ... some beans, 25, 30 minutes, but the chickpeas are going to take a little longer because they're a firmer bean.

So i am going to use three cups of beans.

Now when you're doing dried beans, you want to do a one to three ratio.

For every one cup of dried beans, three cups of liquid.

We've got nine cups of liquid here and i had already put in two cups of beans- allison davis: you could go with vegetable broth if you wanted.

April dutille: you could.

Allison davis: yeah.

April dutille: you could.

But this chicken broth is going to be the real thing that's going to make it taste fabulous.

Allison davis: yeah, i was looking at the ingredients and it's really great.

Dehydrated vegetables, nutritional yeast, celery, onion powder, garlic powder, sage and thyme.

So all of those spices definitely you're going to bring that, almost like homemade stuffing flavor.

April dutille: yeah, yeah.

It's good.

Well, this is going to be added at the end.

We're going to get these beans cooking.

And so i seal this sucker up, and i put it on the manual setting.

Now it depends on how soft you like your beans.

I'm going to go about 50 minutes.

I like mine a little softer.

And then at the end of the 50 minutes, the instant pot will chime at you and you can release the pressure manually.

Allison davis: okay.

April dutille: okay?

Now once it's done and you've released the pressure, you're going to take this lid back off, and you're going to then turn off from the manual setting and you're going to put it on soup broth setting.

That will just start to boil it and you're going to have it boiling open.

Obviously it's already hot, so getting it and boiling it is real quick.

Then you're going to add the carrots.

The carrots i've got, probably we said four to five cups.

Allison davis: and that's where the sweetness comes from.

If you're not aware.

Carrots are naturally, have a natural sugar in them.

April dutille: all the sweetness too.

Allison davis: yeah, and they can really ... when i make a homemade bolognese sauce or something, i'll use carrots.

It's very authentic to throw carrots in instead of sugar because they do add such a natural sweetness to things.

April dutille: and you get all the benefits of carrots.

Allison davis: exactly.

April dutille: so better than sugar.

So i'll dump this entire package in here.

I will put all these carrots in, and then i'll let it continue to cook.

And then i've got four tablespoons of corn starch.

You can mix it with a little bit of water so that you don't risk getting kind of lumpy in there.

And then you'll dump that in, let it cook.

When you put it on the soup broth setting, it's going to run for 30 minutes.

But if you like your carrots a little firmer, check them.

You might cut it off at the 15 minute mark.

Remember the chickpeas are already cooked and soft.

You're just getting all these flavors mixed in together now.

So i usually let it go full 30.

Allison davis: the corn starch just serves as a thickener to kind of give you more of that chowder consistency.

April dutille: chowdery thickness, that's right.

That's exactly right.

Allison davis: and so you have some here that's prepared and you serve that over ... you said you like it over white rice or brown rice.

April dutille: that's right.

Allison davis: and that just adds to just- april dutille: the fullness and the sense of fulfillment.

Allison davis: ... the balance of the meal.

April dutille: the comfort foods.

Your comfort foods are your starches and things like that.

So anytime you're adding the white rices, the brown rices.

Normally i prefer brown rice overall, but this, my family and i both prefer the white rice.

It's just a preference with this particular dish.

So do it.

Enjoy it.

You'll feel fulfilled, you'll get tons of nutrients, lots of fiber.

So it's a win- win all the way.

Quick and easy to make.

The family loves it.

Now i don't usually use salt, so just salt the surface of it and enjoy.

Allison davis: fantastic.

All right guys.

You know where to find this recipe.

You can go to middaykentucky.com /recipes tab.

You can also go to aprilmayhealth.com is that right?

April dutille: yes that's right.

Reach out to me.

Allison davis: to find out more about purchasing this powder, or this not chicken chicken broth.

April dutille: chicken broth.

That's right.

Just email me and i'll send you the information.

Allison davis: fantastic.

All right guys.

Thanks for watching.

We'll be right back after this short