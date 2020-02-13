Oregon Tech, Southern Oregon split rivalry doubleheader 25 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KDRV - Published Oregon Tech, Southern Oregon split rivalry doubleheader The Southern Oregon women's team won the opening bout in Klamath Falls, but the Oregon Tech men's team redeemed themselves from the close loss earlier this year. 0

